TODAY
EVENTS
– The Kelly Twins: Dueling Pianos will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
– “In the Fields of the North,” opening reception for the temporary exhibit at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road starting at 6 p.m. For more information, call 822-7141. The exhibit is open to the public until March 1.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Rodney A. Hammond, supreme governor of the Loyal Order of Moose, will speak at Yuba City Moose Lodge No. 1204 at 5 p.m. at 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City, as a part of his travels across California. For more information, call 671-1204.
– Widowed Persons of Sutter/Yuba will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. at Carlitos Mexican Restaurant, 885 Richland Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.