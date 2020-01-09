TODAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville Police Department invites the community to start the new year off with fresh coffee, treats and interaction with the local police staff. It will be from 9-10 a.m. at the Yuba County One Stop, 1114 Yuba St., Marysville, Beckwourth Room.
– The Tribute Quartet, a nationally known country artist, will be in concert at Crossroads Community Church at 6 p.m. at 445 B St., Yuba City. Tribute has received several industry awards and has chart-topping songs. This event is free. For more information, call 751-9168.
– The California Walnut Conference will happen from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be workshops, seminars, lunch and more. For ticket information, visit www.wcngg.com.
– DFT Cornhole will host a cornhole tournament for all experience levels in the banquet hall at Rocco’s Bar and Grill, located at 546 Market St. in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. The buy in is $10 and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. For more information, call Rocco’s at 458-8646.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon, Steps, Traditions and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in the annex building. For more information,
call 334-6734.
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.