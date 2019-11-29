TODAY
EVENTS
Santa Claus will be at the Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. For more information call 755-2500.
Gary Edwards Trio (GE3) and Virgil Atkinson will perform live from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. at Mr. Cactus Mexican Restaurant, 461 Bridge St., Yuba City. For more information call 491-3014.
24th Annual Craft Show,10 a.m.- 5 p.m., 2450 Kola Cr., Live Oak, two blocks east of Betty’s Restaurant. There will be handmade gifts, pottery and food. For more information call Anne Palmer at 701-9597.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
CLUB MEETINGS
The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis club will sell See’s Candy at the main entrance to the Yuba City Mall from noon-8 p.m. For information call John Frausto at 933-6630.
“Take off pounds Sensibly” (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information call 755-0330 or 674-1159.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Yuba City Steps, Traditions and Concepts Al-Anon meeting,noon–1 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C in new building. For more information, call 334-6734.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Hope Point Nazarene Church in Yuba City will host their annual community Participation Day to beautify the Yuba-Sutter community from 7:30 a.m- noon. Participants should meet at 700 N.George Washington Blvd. Yuba City at 7:30 a.m. T-shirts will be given to each participant. Lunch and socialization will follow the clean-up. For more information call 671-1130.
Santa Claus will be at the Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. For more information call 755-2500/NOV30-VC
24th Annual Craft Show will be from, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. at 2450 Kola Cr., Live Oak, two blocks east of Betty’s Restaurant. There will be handmade gifts, pottery and food. For more information call Anne Palmer at 701-9597.
Hometown Christmas in the picturesque mountain town of Forbestown, the home of the Yuba Feather Historical Association’s gold rush interpretive village will start at 10 a.m. at 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown. This event is hosted by Yuba Feather Museum. For more information call 675-1025.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
“Season of Giving, Too,” 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Cost: $5-$10. For more information, 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org, or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14).