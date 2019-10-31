TODAY
EVENTS
Annual Yuba City Sikh Festival will happen at 6 p.m. at 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City.
Yuba City Police First Fridays at the Senior Center, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. Call: 822-4608.
Tri-County ROP grand opening, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City. The event will showcase the new advanced manufacturing trailer and advanced culinary trailer. To RSVP, email kjensen@sutter.k12.ca.us or angelah@sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Yuba City Steps, Traditions and Concepts Al-Anon meeting, will meet from noon–1 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, inside Room C in new building. For more information call 334-6734.
