TODAY
EVENTS
Sutter County Museum will host a screening of a new documentary, “Not if but When: Wildfire Solutions”, at 6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call 822-7141 or e-mail jhougen@suttercountymuseum.org.
Local singer and songwriter, Kaylee Star will perform with Madical at 6:30 p.m. at Mr. Cactus The Mexican Restaurant, 461 Bridge St., Yuba City. The acoustic duo will play some of their fan’s favorites.
California Swan Festival, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Visit Yuba Sutter, various times and locations, Friday, Nov. 8. For more details visit www. yubasutterchamber.com/field-trips. Cost: $5-$45.
COMMUNITY MEETINGS
“Take off pounds Sensibly” (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information call 755-0330 or 674-1159
SUPPORT GROUPS
Yuba City Steps, Traditions and Concepts Al-Anon meeting, noon–1 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C in new building. Call: 334-6734.
Note: The Appeal-Democrat would like to list all Veterans Day events scheduled for the area. If you are involved in a memorial event or gathering, please let us know by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.)