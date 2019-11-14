TODAY
EVENTS
First United Methodist Church of Yuba City will host “Cupcakes and Chimes”, a free family cupcake decorating event at 6 p.m. at 3101 Colusa Hwy., Yuba City. 673-5858, www.fumcyubacity.com.
Yuba Sutter Arts and Tri-County Diversity presents a film series, “Every Day” (Rated PG-13), 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville. Donation of $5. For more information, call 763-2414.
FCS players will present “Our Miss Brooks” performance at 7 p.m. Another performance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Theater, next to Faith Christian High School. Tickets cost $12 for general admission and $10 for military, seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at www.fcsplayers.com or at the Faith Christian High School main office.
The Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts presents “Arsenic and Old Lace,” in the South Auditorium at Marysville High School, located at 12 E. 18th Street in Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $5. For more information, call 749-6155.
A photography reception entitled “Agriculture in Black and White” will be held at The Tap Room at Colusa Made, located at 121 Eighth Street in Colusa, from 7-9 p.m. Work by Mitchell Yerxa will be featured. If the weather is nice, locally made furniture will also be on display on the back patio. For more information, contact The Tap Room at Colusa Made at 619-0195.
SUPPORT GROUP
Yuba City Steps, Traditions and Concepts Al-Anon meeting, noon–1 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C in new building. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETING
“Take off pounds Sensibly” (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information call 755-0330 or 674-1159.