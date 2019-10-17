TODAY
EVENTS
Scramble Fore a Cure golf tournament, 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Peach Tree Golf & Country Club,2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Golfers will have breakfast followed by a round of golf. Competitions include longest drive and closest to the pin. Cost $150-$230. Call: 682-0503. Email: jenjaeger@yahoo.com.
“Annie” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. For more information, email info@actingcompany.org, visit www.actingcompany.org or visit The Acting Company Facebook page.
Tri-County Diversity Movie Night – “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (Rated R), 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m.Yuba Sutter Arts in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity will be showing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Dress up, memorize your lines and join the party. TCD Youth will have concession items available. Burrows Theater 630 E Street, Marysville. For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Widowed Persons Association of Sutter - Yuba lunch meeting,12:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Pizza Factory, 10345 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak. For more information, call 695-1821.