TODAY
EVENTS
Calvary Christian Center will host Camelot Kids Fall Festival from 6-9 p.m. at 2620 Colusa Hwy., Yuba City. There will be games, candy, prizes, pony rides, inflatables, petting zoo and drama presentations. Food court with barbecue opens at 5 p.m. Admission for children ages 2-16 is $4. Children under two and adults are free. For more information call 673-6035 or visit cccyc.net.
Sold out. “Annie” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. Facebook: The Acting Company. (Sept. 20 - Oct. 27).
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will host Wild Card Rewards Enrollment Party today from 11 a.m- 9 p.m inside the Kumi Center Ballroom, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Guests ages 21+ will have an opportunity to sign up for a new Wild Card or upgrade to a higher tier status. This is in celebration of their grand opening scheduled to happen Nov. 2. For more information visit www.hardrockhotels.com/sacramento.
60th annual Harvest Hoedown, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. For more information, visit www.harvesthoedown.org, call (916) 606-9738 or email harvesthoedown@asdsc.org.
SUPPORT GROUP
Yuba City Steps, Traditions and Concepts Al-Anon meeting, noon–1 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C in new building. Call: 334-6734.