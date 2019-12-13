TODAY
EVENTS
Eight local cemeteries will host remembrance wreath laying ceremonies to place hundreds of wreaths on the graves of the veterans as part of the national Wreaths Across America Day. Ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and the public is welcomed to attend. Participating cemeteries include: the Colusa Cemetery, Fairview Cemetery, Live Oak Cemetery, Meridian Cemetery, Sierra View Memorial Park, Sutter Cemetery, Wheatland/Lofton Cemetery and the Yuba City Cemetery. For more information about these ceremonies, contact the Yuba-Sutter Stand Down at 749-1036.
Candy Canes with Cops, hosted by the Marysville Police Department, will be from 11 a.m- 1-p.m. at 2 Bits Express, 703 B St., Marysville. There will also be hot cocoa and photos with Santa.
John Paris presents, “A Peaceful and Joyous Christmas,” at 7 p.m. at Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. General admission is $10. For more information call 742-2787.
Yuba Sutter Youth Choir and Applause Kids! will present their holiday shows, “Olaf of Holiday Cheer,” and “Once Upon a Time,” at 2 p.m. at Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. There will be cookies, cocoa and beautiful voices. General admission is $10. $5 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or pre-sale at Yuba Sutter Arts while they last.
The annual Christmas Stroll will be from 2 p.m.-8 p.m at the Plumas Street Shopping District, Yuba City. There will be free live entertainment, crafts, Santa, children’s activities and more. For more information, search “Christmas Stroll” on Facebook.
The 51st annual Olivehurst Christmas Parade, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” will be at 11 a.m. on Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst. For more information, call 315-0437 or 415-0145.
The dance department of the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts presents their 2019 Winter Dance Recital, “A Night in New York City,” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Marysville Youth and Civic Center, 1830 B St., Marysville. Admission is $8 per adult or $5 per student. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the MCAA school office, 1917 B St., Marysville. For more information call 749-6155.
The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale Winter Concert, This is Christmas, will be at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. General admission is $10. Children ages 12 and under, $5. For more information, visit www.ysmasterchorale.org.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m., The Acting Company, 815 B St., Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15.)
“Season of Giving, Too,” 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Cost: $5-$10. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14.)
The Williams Community Church will host the “Williams Starry Night Festival of Lights”in the Town Square Plaza, located on the corner of E and Seventh Streets in Williams, from 4-8 p.m. The event will feature a tree lighting ceremony, a parade and over 20 vendors with everything from food and warm drinks to quilts, crafts and community information. For more information, contact the Williams Community Church at 473-5913.
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.