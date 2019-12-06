TODAY
EVENTS
The 69th annual Marysville Christmas Parade is at 5 p.m. at the corner of Sixth and D streets in historic downtown Marysville. The theme for the parade is ‘Nautical or nice’ and organizers promise a “Beachy Boat Parade of Light.” For more information or registration call 763-5402.
Sutter County Museum will host their 40th annual Trees and Traditions Holiday Gala at 5 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. There will be champagne, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, raffles, and more. Admission is $60 per person or $110 per couple. Tickets can be purchased at the museum. For more information, visit www.suttercountymuseum.org.
Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society & Symphony will perform the “Messiah,” the 81st performance, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Corey Kersting, conductor, and Linda Robinson, choral director. For more information, visit www.ysos.org.
“A Tuna Christmas,” a Yuba Sutter Arts production, will be at 7 p.m. at Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. General admission is $20. Students ages 18 and under are free with a paid adult admission. Light refreshments and beverage will be available. For more information, call 742-ARTS.
The 23rd annual Yuba-Sutter Free Coats for Kids and Adults Giveaway will be from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Camp Singer, 1023 14th St., Marysville. There will be over 2,500 coats to give away. This event is sponsored by the Sunset Buttes Lions Club and the Peach Bowl Lions Club of Yuba City and Marysville.
Yuba-Sutter Training Zone will host the 2019 Running of the Elves 5K Run at 8 a.m. The run will begin in front of The Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 First St., Marysville. Proceeds will benefit the Yuba-Sutter’s Children’s Type 1 Diabetes Support Group and Resource Center. For more information, call 763-4171 or email events@traningzone.fit.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m. The Acting Company, 815 B St., Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15.
“Season of Giving, Too,” 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Cost: $5-$10. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14).
SOLD OUT - California Waterfowl will host the Colusa Waterfowl Legacy Dinner in the main exhibit hall at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th Street in Colusa, from 5-10 p.m.
Foothill Lions Club of Loma Rica will host their Christmas Bazaar and Craft Sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Foothill Lions Community Center, 5667 Fruitland Road, Loma Rica. For more information, call Sally at 743-5311.
24th Annual Craft Show will be from, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. at 2450 Kola Circle, Live Oak, two blocks east of Betty’s Restaurant. There will be handmade gifts, pottery and food. For more information, call Anne Palmer at 701-9597.
Marysville Elks Lodge will host their annual Christmas Craft Fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m at 920 D St., Marysville. There will be vendors, raffles, sports showings, and more. Proceeds benefit the lodges project to provide therapy for disabled children.
Hallwood Women’s Club will host their 27th annual ‘Christmas in the Foothills’ from 10 a.m-4 p.m. at 2629 Hwy 20, Marysville. There will be handmade crafts, gifts, vendors, and food to go. For more information visit www.facebook.com/christmasinthefoothillsnorcal.com.
CLUB MEETING
The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis club will sell See’s Candy at the main entrance to the Yuba City Mall from noon-7 p.m. For information call John Frausto at 933-6630.