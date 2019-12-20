TODAY
Father/Daughter-Mother/Son Dance, hosted by Yuba-Sutter Scholarship Program to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will be from 6-8 p.m at Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be dessert, entertainment, holiday cheer, and more. Tickets are $25 per couple, $10 for each additional person. Checks can be made payable to the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds.
Rise Up! Youth program for the Performing Arts will host a free community event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.at 1830 B St., Marysville.There will be live performances of classic winter tunes, craft booth for kids, vendors and more. For more information call 933-0223 or visit www.riseupys.org.
SOLD OUT: Casa De Esperanza will host a “Breakfast with Santa,” fundraiser in space 719 (near the food court) at the Yuba Sutter Mall, located at 1215 Colusa Avenue in Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Families can enjoy breakfast provided by the Early Risers Kiwanis of Yuba City, face painting, a holiday craft and a visit with Santa. In lieu of a fee, families are asked to bring unwrapped pajamas of all sizes to donate to the organization. For more information, visit www.ShopYubaSutterMall.com.
Yuba Sutter Art’s Applause! will host their annual benefit performance for the Sutter Theater, “Home for the Holidays,” at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, located at 630 E Street in Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $25. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
RESCHEDULED FOR APRIL 17: Comedian Bobby Lee will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Lee is best known for being a cast member on the television show MADtv from 2001 to 2009 in addition to his roles in the films Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, Pineapple Express and The Dictator. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. Tables for six can also be reserved for $250. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.