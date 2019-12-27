TODAY
SayLove, a grassroots citizen organization formed to help care and support the Yuba-Sutter area will host a day to help clean up the community from 7:30 a.m.- noon at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 North Washington Blvd., Yuba City. They will meet at hope point ay 7:30 a.m. and disburse from there. For more information call 682-5348.
The musical group, “The Run Up,” will perform live on the Jack’s Place stage, inside Colusa Casino Resort located at 3770 Highway 45, from 9 p.m. until midnight. The show is free and attendees must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
CLUB MEETINGS
The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis club will sell See’s Candy at the main entrance to the Yuba City Mall from noon-7 p.m. For information call John Frausto at 933-6630.