TODAY
EVENTS
– Cornerstone Church of Yuba City will host a free hot, made-to-order breakfast and food pantry for anyone in need from 8-10 a.m. at 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 674-3087.
– Sperbeck’s Nursery & Landscape will host a free rose pruning garden seminar from 10-11 a.m. at 1332 Woodward St., Yuba City.
– Hosted by Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History, the Dead of Winter tour is a fundraiser for headstone repairs in the Historic Marysville City Cemetery. It will be from 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at 2144 B St. (State Highway 70), Marysville. Several pioneer citizens’ grave sites will be visited and there will be an opportunity to hear their “chilling” stories. Admission is $10. For more information, call 218-0649.
– Viking Woodworking and Learning Center, located at 317 S St. in Marysville, will host a kids self defense class at 11 a.m. Registration costs $25 and space is limited. Taught by a long time Kenpo Karate teacher Nathaniel Ricci, kids will learn skills to defend themselves as well as quick, effective “stranger danger” techniques. For more information or to register, visit the Kids Self Defense Class events page on Facebook or call 916-770-0334.
– The Marysville Youth and Civic Center, located at 1830 B St. in Marysville, will host its monthly bingo night. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo will be played from 7-9 p.m. Ten games cost $15. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Marysville Youth and Civic Center. For more information, call 749-1776.
– Swankmasters in the House will perform at the 7 Mile House Hallwood, located at 3178 State Route 20 in Marysville, starting at 9 p.m.
– The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa Library – located at 738 Market St. in Colusa – to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact 458-0570.
– The Colusa Rotary Club will host “A Night at the Races,” at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the video races will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $150 per couple and include a dinner of duck or chicken, table wine, $20 in play money and an open bar. Wear your best his and hers crazy hats to enter the crazy hat contest. Proceeds from the event will fund community programs of the Colusa Rotary Club. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Francis Hickel at 681-9787, Jim McGowen at 329-5324, Jason English at 218-7441 or Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.