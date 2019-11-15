TODAY
EVENTS
Yuba-Sutter Arts will convert the Burrows Theater into a piano bar from 6-8:30 p.m. There will be appetizers, a no host bar and featured pianists Gay Galvin and John Paris. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, 624 E. St., Marysville. For more information call 742-2787.
A lotus moon lantern festival to celebrate life and remember those who passed away will happen at Ellis Lake at the gazebo from 3-9 p.m. For more information call 916-895-4911.
Business Men’s Fellowship will host an event at 9 a.m. at The Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. The guest speaker will be Allan Jones who will share his story of deliverance after a near tragic accident. Inclusive admission cost is $16. For more information call Chris Davis at 751-7237.
Steele House Coffee will host an Art Crawl from 3-6 p.m., 437 Center St., Yuba City. There will be local art and artists, food, music and more. Admission is free. Call: 763-4693.
FCS players will present “Our Miss Brooks” performance at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Theater, next to Faith Christian High School. Tickets cost $12 for general admission and $10 for military, seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at www.fcsplayers.com or at the Faith Christian High School main office.
The Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts presents “Arsenic and Old Lace,” in the South Auditorium at Marysville High School, located at 12 E. 18th Street in Marysville, starting at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $5. For more information, call 749-6155.
The Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 Tenth Street in Colusa, will host the 33rd annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, food concessions, photos with Santa, a raffle, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and more. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Parking and admission are free. For more information, contact Araceli Plaza at 458-2641 extension 106 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
The Family Water Alliance will host their annual Hot Cajun Night fundraiser dinner at Our Lady of Lourdes School, located at 741 Ware Avenue in Colusa, starting at 5:30 p.m. This annual fundraiser raises money to continue to advocate for small, family run farms. The event will include a dinner of tri-tip, chicken, dirty rice, salad and corn bread, a silent and live auction and a raffle. Desserts will also be auctioned off. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Family Water Alliance office, located at 2963 Davidson Court, Suite A in Colusa or over the phone. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Family Water Alliance at 458-8726.
COMMUNITY MEETINGS
The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Adventist/Rideout Conference Room, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City.