Hard Rock Hotel Casino Sacramento grand opening and concert, featuring Def Leppard at 7 p.m., at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. For more information, visit livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-amphitheatre.
Annual Yuba City Sikh Festival, at 9 a.m. at 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City.
First United Methodist Church will host Craft Baazar, a bake sale, sandwich luncheon and turkey dinner, at 730 D St. Marysville. The luncheon will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and will include soup, salad, beverage and pie. The cost is $6. The turkey dinner will be from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. The cost for dinner is $10 for adults and $4 for children ages 10 and under. Take out options will be available. There will also be a quilt and basket raffle.
Sierra View Memorial Park will host Dia De Los Muertos, Day of the Dead Celebration, from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst. There will be a live music DJ, community alter, vendors, food, sugar skull painting, “Coco” the movie, and more. This is a free event. For more information visit www/sierraviewfh.com or e-mail jalvarado@almafestivals.com.
1st Saturday Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Sutter County Library, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. 100 percent of all sales go directly to Library Services. Donations of gently used books, DVD’s and CD’s are appreciated.
