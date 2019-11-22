TODAY
EVENTS
The Good Seed Church will host their annual early-free Thanksgiving dinner, “Thanksgiving Feast”, for those in need. 1-4 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. For more information call 300-6402.
Relay For Life Kick-off will happen from 11 a.m- 2 p.m at Settlers Village, 1920 Hwy 65, Wheatland. There will be food, vendors, and more. Admission is free. All ages are welcome. This event is in preparation for Relay for Life, a community based fundraising run for cancer awareness. For more information visit www.relayforlife.org/wheatlandca.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
“Season of Giving, Too,” 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Cost: $5-$10. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14).
Hands of Hope Turkey Trot 5K/10K, 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, Riverbend Elementary School, 301 Stewart Road, Yuba City. A fundraiser for Hands of Hope. Cost: $25. Call: 755-3491. Sign up: runsignup.com/Race/CA/YubaCity/HandsofHope.
The Millennial Christian Center will host a free Thanksgiving service and celebration at 1 p.m. followed by a Thanksgiving meal from 2:30-4 p.m. at 800 D St, Marysville. Everyone is invited. For more information call 329-5222.
Does your organization have a free Thanksgiving dinner or event coming up? We’d love to get it posted in our community calendars! Let us know by sending an e-mail with a description of what’s going on to: adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.