TODAY
EVENTS
The Yuba Sutter Arts production of “A Tuna Christmas” will be performed at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street in Marysville at 7 p.m. For more information, call 742-2787.
Hope Point Nazarene Church in Yuba City will host their annual community Participation Day to beautify the Yuba-Sutter community from 7:30 a.m- noon. Participants should meet at 700 N.George Washington Blvd. Yuba City at 7:30 a.m. T-shirts will be given to each participant. Lunch and socialization will follow the clean-up. For more information call 671-1130.
Santa Claus will be at the Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. For more information call 755-2500/NOV30-VC
Hometown Christmas in the picturesque mountain town of Forbestown, the home of the Yuba Feather Historical Association’s gold rush interpretive village will start at 10 a.m. at 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown. This event is hosted by Yuba Feather Museum. For more information call 675-1025.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
“Season of Giving, Too,” 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Cost: $5-$10. For more information, 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org, or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14).
CLUB MEETINGS
The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis club will sell See’s Candy at the main entrance to the Yuba City Mall from noon-7 p.m. For information call John Frausto at 933-6630.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The Yuba Sutter Arts production of “A Tuna Christmas” will be performed at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street in Marysville at 2 p.m. For more information call 742-2787.
“Santa Cares,” a special photo session with Santa for children with special needs will be from 10-11:30 a.m. at Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave. Santa will also be at the mall from noon-6 p.m. for regular sessions. For more information call 755-2500.
Plumas Lake will host their fourth annual tree lighting event from 6-8 p.m. at Eufay Wood Park . There will be cookies and hot cocoa provided from local sponsors. For more information call 844-2590.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 2 p.m., The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
CLUB MEETINGS
The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis club will sell See’s Candy at the main entrance to the Yuba City Mall from noon-5 p.m. For information call John Frausto at 933-6630.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. For more information, visit www.gamblersanonymous.org, email timseahawks@gmail.com or call 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.