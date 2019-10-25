TODAY
EVENTS
Harvest Festival - Yuba City Youth Commission, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Playzeum, 1980 Walton Ave., Yuba City. Arts, crafts, face painting, food, games, entertainment and a children’s costume contest. For more information, call 822-4794.
The Veridian String Quartet’s concert, Popcorn Pops: Family Fun in Spirited Costume, will happen at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second Str., Marysville. Tickets are available at Yuba Sutter Arts and Pete’s Music. For more information visit http://veridiansymphony.org/tickets/./1026-VC.
Trick or Treat Police Department Open House, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Yuba City Police Department, 1545 Poole Blvd., Yuba City. For more information, call 822-4725.
Sold out. “Annie” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call the box office, 751-1100 for waiting list. For more information, email: info@actingcompany.org, visit www.actingcompany.org or visit the The Acting Company Facebook page.
Spooktacular River Run 5K/10K run/walk to benefit the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s 30 non-profit Partner Agencies as well as providing funds for their Community Impact Grants, 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 26, Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City. For more information, call 743-1847.
Yuba Sutter Arts’ annual Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebration, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 624 E Street, Marysville. Folklorico dancers, the musical group Lalo and Friends and artists will be on hand. Cost: Free. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Second annual Yuba-Sutter Zombie Walk, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Rockabetty’s, 561 2nd Street, Yuba City. Attendees can get a full zombie makeover, visit the zombie costume closet, get lost in the hay maze and play in the kids’ zone. Potato Potato will be on hand to provide tater tots. The Twin Cities Dancers will be in full zombie attire and makeup and will dance to “Thriller” throughout the day. Cost: Free.
60th annual Harvest Hoedown, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. For more information, visit www.harvesthoedown.org, call (916) 606-9738 or email harvesthoedown@asdsc.org.