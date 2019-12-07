TODAY
EVENTS
Award-winning country singer, Mary James, will perform at 3 p.m. at The First United Methodist Church, 730 D St., Marysville. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the show.
“A Tuna Christmas,” a Yuba Sutter Arts production, will be at 2 p.m. at Lee Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. General admission is $20. Students ages 18 and under are free with a paid adult admission. Light refreshments and beverage will be available. For more information call 742-ARTS.
Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society & Symphony will perform the “Messiah,” the 81st performance, at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Corey Kersting, conductor, and Linda Robinson, choral director. For more information, visit www.ysos.org.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
Join a wonderful celebration of chocolate decadence. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 642 Fifth Street in Colusa, will host the 23rd annual Chocolate Festival from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. All proceeds from the event will support the church’s outreach programs. For more information, contact St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 458-2470 or visit www.ststephens-colusa.org.
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host a “Hometown Holiday Stroll,” at LaVanche Hurshe Park, located located at located at the corner of 10th and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 4-7 p.m. Join the community under the lights of downtown Arbuckle for holiday festivities and a vendor fair. Hot chocolate, cookies, candy canes and more will be available. Santa will also be stoping by the park at 5 p.m. before heading around town with the Arbuckle Fire Department. In case of rain, Santa will be at the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District office, located at 309 Fifth Street. The vendor fair will be held rain or shine. For more information or to become a vendor, contact Arbuckle Revitalization Committee members Diana Lytal at 68-2532, Elijah Rodriguez at 312-3796 or Lacey Gimple at 707-689-6399.
CLUB MEETING
The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis club will sell See’s Candy at the main entrance to the Yuba City Mall from noon-5 p.m. For information call John Frausto at 933-6630.
SUPPORT GROUP
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. For more information, visit www.gamblersanonymous.org, email timseahawks@gmail.com or call 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.