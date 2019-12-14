TODAY
EVENTS
The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale Winter Concert. This is Christmas, will be at 4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1000 D St., Marysville. General admission is $10. Children ages 12 and under, $5. For more information visit ysmasterchorale.org.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
SUPPORT GROUPS
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th St., Marysville. For more information, visit www.gamblersanonymous.org ,email timseahawks@gmail.com or call 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.