TODAY
EVENTS
Rise Up! Youth program for the Performing Arts will host a free community event from noon.-5 p.m.at 1830 B St., Marysville.There will be live performances of classic winter tunes, craft booth for kids, vendors and more. For more information call 933-0223 or visit www.riseupys.org.
Yuba Sutter Art’s Applause! will host their annual benefit performance for the Sutter Theater, “Home for the Holidays,” at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, located at 630 E Street in Marysville, starting at 2 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
The Christian Worship Center Life, located at 5638 N. Gledhill Avenue in Olivehurst, presents their live production entitles, “Grinchmas,” starting at 10:30 a.m. The production will be filled with songs, dancing and excitement. The event is family friendly and free. For more information, contact the Christian Worship Center Life at 763-5776, visit www.cwcolivehurst.org, or follow CWC LIFE Olivehurst on Facebook.
The annual Christmas Luncheon for the needy and less fortunate will be held on Dec. 22 at Veteran Hall, located at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City, from 12-4 p.m. Anyone looking for a warm meal and gently used clothing and essentials is welcome to attend. For more information, to donate or to RSVP, contact Robin Burr at 491-3603 or email robinburr@yahoo.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. For more informatino, visit www.gamblersanonymous.org., email timseahawks@gmail.com or call 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.