TODAY
EVENTS
Millennial Family Entertainment will host a free family karaoke night from 5-8 p.m. at 901A Spiva Ave., Yuba City.
California Swan Festival, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Visit Yuba Sutter, various times and locations, Sunday, Nov. 10. See website for details. Cost: $5-$45. Web: yubasutterchamber.com/field-trips.
Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds main exhibit building, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Cost: Free. For more information, call 674-1280.
Sutter Buttes Gem and Mineral Society’s 28th annual Festival of Gems and Minerals, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Franklin Hall, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City.
Art & Oysters, 4 p.m.–8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Unlimited oysters prepared in a variety of ways and other eats prepared by Justin and his crew. (Chicken will be available for non-oyster eaters). Art will include live music, professional artists on site, hand-painted oyster ornaments, oyster wreaths, oyster candle holders and more. Ticket: $40 each or $75 for two ($50 per person the day of the event). Limited seating – only 100 tickets available. For more information, call 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit the YSRAC Facebook page.
American Legion Post 705 Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 1425 Veteran’s Memorial Circle Yuba City. For more information, email 52coolers@comcast.net.
SUPPORT GROUP
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. For more information visit www.gamblersanonymous.org, email timseahawks@gmail.com or call 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.