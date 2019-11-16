TODAY
EVENTS
Yuba Sutter Arts will host a free jazz jam session at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, located at 624 E. Street in Marysville, from 2-3:30 p.m. Please bring your instruments along and get in some playing time, or if you just like listening and learning. For more information, contact the Yuba Sutter Arts at 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org, or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
The Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 Tenth Street in Colusa, will host the 33rd annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, food concessions, photos with Santa, a raffle, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and more. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Parking and admission are free. For more information, contact Araceli Plaza at 458-2641 extension 106 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
SUPPORT GROUP
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. For more information, visit www.gamblersanonymous.org, email timseahawks@gmail.com or call 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.