TODAY
EVENTS
Annual Yuba City Sikh parade will happen at 10 a.m. at 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City. The Sikh community welcomes all visitors on the grounds and in the temple. Free food is served. Parking is available at River Valley High School – shuttle busses will pick up and drop off.
The Acting Company will host their annual benefit concert, The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll, at 4 p.m at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. For more information visit actingcompany.org, call 751-1100 or e-mail info@actingcompany.org.
Arbuckle
RESCHEDULED: The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday BBQ at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle. Hundreds of cars will be on display, as well as several local vendors and activities. The Knights of Columbus Council #14112 will host a $10 per plate breakfast at 6 a.m. to kick of the festivities. A $15 tri-tip lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Debbie Charter at 518-5955.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. For more information, visit www.gamblersanonymous.org, email timseahawks@gmail.com or call 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.
Note: The Appeal-Democrat would like to list all Veterans Day events scheduled for the area. If you are involved in a memorial event or gathering, please let us know by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.)