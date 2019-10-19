TODAY
EVENTS
“Annie” at The Acting Company, 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. For more information, email info@actingcompany.org, visit www.actingcompany.org or The Acting Company Facebook page.
13th annual Christian Community Choir Festival, 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1470 Butte House Road, Yuba City. This community interdenominational musical event will feature music from several area choirs. Light refreshments will be served.
Phoenix 4 Freedom is hosting the fourth annual Costumes 4 Kids giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. until supplies are gone at American Legion Post 807, 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. Kids can receive a free Halloween costume and participate in a number of activities. The event will feature a DJ, pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, face painting, a balloon artist and food.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting will start at noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. For more information, visit www.gamblersanonymous.org, email timseahawks@gmail.com or call 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.