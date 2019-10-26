TODAY
EVENTS
The Veridian String Quartet’s Popcorn Pops: Family Fun in Spirited Costume, 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. Cost: Free.
Annual Dia De Los Muertos event, noon–4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Crafts, performances, face painting, vendors and more. The event benefits Alliance for Hispanic Advancement. For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermall.com.
Sold out: “Annie” at The Acting Company, 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 815 B Street, Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org, visit www.actingcompany.org or The Acting Company Facebook page.
Tri-County Diversity’s 8th annual Halloween Ball, 7 p.m.-11 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, Rose Garden Ettl Hall, Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 763-2116.
Trunk or Treat, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, Marysville Elks Lodge, 920 D Street, Marysville. Parking lot will be blocked off so children in Halloween costumes can collect candy that was donated by local businesses. Cost: Free.
60th annual Harvest Hoedown, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Web: harvesthoedown.org. For more information, call (916) 606-9738 or email harvesthoedown@asdsc.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Widowed Persons Association of Sutter - Yuba general meeting, 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, River City Manor, 655 Joann Way, Yuba City.
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting starts at noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. For more information, visit www.gamblersanonymous.org., email timseahawks@gmail.com or call 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.