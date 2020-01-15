TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba-Sutter-Colusa 2020 Relay For Life Kickoff, an event to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight against cancer, will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Harvest Room at New Earth Market, 1475 Tharp Road, Yuba City. To RSVP, call 566-7538 or email matthew.foor@cancer.org.
– Second anniversary of Stand as 1 Open Mic!, an event for the spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Labor Law Continental Breakfast, hosted by Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, will be from 7:30-9 a.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. This is a free event with guest speaker law attorney, Aaron Silva, to teach about the latest legal changes such as Assembly Bill 5, lactation accommodations, etc.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Wheatland Historical Society will meet for “Election of Officers” at 6 p.m. at Griffith Hall at 610 Third St., Wheatland.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District will have a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at 1970 Ninth Ave., Olivehurst.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
