TODAY
EVENTS
– The emotional support dogs from the Yuba County Probation Victim Services and Yuba County Probation Department will visit the Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville, to give children the opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading skills. Children can participate in a group story time or have some one-on-one time to read to the dogs independently, starting at 3 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact the Yuba County Library at 749-7380.
– BAT, the music of Meat Loaf, preformed by The Neverland Express featuring American Idol winner Caleb Johnson, at 8 p.m. at Feather Falls Casino and Lodge, 3 Alverda Drive, Oroville. Tickets: $15. VIP Suites: $200. For more information, call 533-3885, ext. 510.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The California Rice Commission is hosting annual grower meetings. The first will be from 8-11:30 a.m. at Colusa Casino Resort Community Center, 3730 State Highway 45, Colusa. The second meeting will be from 1-4 p.m. at Hillcrest Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City.
– Live Oak Unified School District will have a regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the LOUSD board room, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak.