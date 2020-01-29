TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library will host Tiny Tots Story Time, a reading event for parents and babies up to 2 years of age, at 11 a.m. at 303 Second St., Marysville. Action Rhymes, songs and more will be used to help children learn. For more information, call 749-7380.
– Alzheimers Association of Northern California and Northern Nevada will host a Volunteer Kick-Off Party at 5:30 p.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City. They are looking for new volunteers to help end Alzheimers. For more information, call 650-962-8111.
– The Sikh Community of Yuba-Sutter, in collaboration with the Yuba Sutter Arts Council, is hosting a free celebration and presentation in honor of the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first guru of Sikhism, at 5 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
– Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will host a Wine Masters dinner at 6 p.m. at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. This series will feature different California wineries monthly, showcasing favorite, rare and exclusive vintages complemented with creative culinary explorations. For more information, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/sacramento/event-calendar.
– The Beginning Drama Classes of the Marysville Charter Academy of The Arts present “Schoolhouse Rock Jr. Live!,” at 7 p.m. at Marysville High School South Auditorium, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. The production features classic tunes like “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction.” General admission tickets is $5 available at the door. For more information, call 749-6155.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Rd, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.