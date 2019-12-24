TODAY
EVENTS
– A free Vietnamese concert featuring Tuan Anh, Huong Thuy, Hong Ngoc, Quoc Khanh, Mai Quoc Huy, Vickie Vo, Tuyet Vy, MC Hùng Lê Hùng, and Brother’s band will be from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Yuba City. There will be a second show from 10 p.m.-midnight.
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 749-4770.