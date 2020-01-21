TODAY
CANDIDATE FORUMS
– A Sutter County candidate forum will be at 5:30 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. This event is open to the public. Guests will have an opportunity to compare candidates on significant issues in the community.
EVENTS
– The Colusa Winter Almond Meeting will be from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Granzella’s Banquet Hall, 457 Seventh St., Williams. For more information, call 458-0570.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Embracing Your Codependency and Self Care – a support group for caregivers, people affected by someone else’s addiction or behaviors, people in recovery and those interested in self care – will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 701-8961.
