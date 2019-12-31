WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Polar Plunge, event to raise funds for Soroptimist of Marysville Yuba City, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of girls and women, will be at 9 a.m. Participants will slide down a 25-foot waterslide and/or jump into an ice-cold pool to bring in the new year at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 Center St., Yuba City. Costumes are encouraged. Registration is $25. For more information call 822-4655.
– The Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station will host it’s annual New Year’s Day breakfast at the fire station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. The meal is free but donations in any amount will be accepted. All proceeds from the meal will go towards the District’s scholarship fund. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
