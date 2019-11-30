TODAY
EVENTS
The Yuba Sutter Arts production of “A Tuna Christmas” will be performed at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street in Marysville at 2 p.m. For more information call 742-2787.
“Santa Cares,” a special photo session with Santa for children with special needs will be from 10-11:30 a.m. at Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave. Santa will also be at the mall from noon-6 p.m. for regular sessions. For more information call 755-2500.
Plumas Lake will host their fourth annual tree lighting event from 6-8 p.m. at Eufay Wood Park . There will be cookies and hot cocoa provided from local sponsors. For more information call 844-2590.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 2 p.m., The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
CLUB MEETING
The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis club will sell See’s Candy at the main entrance to the Yuba City Mall from noon-5 p.m. For information call John Frausto at 933-6630.
SUPPORT GROUP
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. For more information, visit www.gamblersanonymous.org, email timseahawks@gmail.com or call 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.