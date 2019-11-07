Here’s a list of Veterans Day-related events that the Appeal has been made aware of. If you are involved in a ceremony or event that isn’t listed here, please send details, including a contact phone number, to ADNews@appealdemocrat.com.
Friday, Nov. 8:
–Colusa: Yuba-Sutter Stand Down will host their annual “Standing Tall for Veterans” dinner/fundraiser at the Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa. This year’s theme is “Women in Service,” and several local women veterans will be featured. A no-host cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $75 per person and can be purchased on the Yuba-Sutter Stand Down website or at their office located at 604 D Street in Marysville. For more information, contact Yuba-Sutter Stand Down at 749-1036.
Sunday, Nov. 10:
– Yuba City: American Legion Post 705 will host a pancake breakfast at 1425 Veteran’s Memorial Circle in Yuba City from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested per plate. For more information, email 52coolers@comcast.net.
Monday, Nov. 11:
– Marysville: The Marysville Elks Lodge #783 will host a free breakfast for veterans, active duty and retired military personnel at 920 D St. in Marysville from 7-10 a.m. DD214 , VA ID, or uniform is needed for admission. A $4 donation is suggested for others that would like to attend. For more information or to RSVP, call 743-5134.
– Marysville: The 17th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Parade will be downtown. The parade is set to start at 11 a.m. after performances of the national anthem and the military bugle call, “Taps.” The parade route makes a square around downtown starting at seventh and D Streets, turns left onto Second Street, left onto C Street before concluding on Fifth street. For more information, contact Cindy Verrill atlexluther2010@hotmail.com.
– Marysville: River’s Edge Pub, located at 1 E. 12th Street in Marysville, will host their 10th annual Veteran’s Day barbecue after the parade. From 2-6 p.m., the pub will serve hot dogs and hamburgers. There will also be a raffle and karaoke. Donations will be accepted and all proceeds from the event will go to the Sutter Veterans Day Fund. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, contact the River’s Edge Pub at 743-5862.
– Olivehurst: The American Legion Post 807 will host a barbecue at 5477 Feather River Blvd. following the Veteran’s Day Parade Hot dogs, hamburgers, coleslaw and other barbecue staples will be served. The barbecue is free but donations will be accepted. For more information, contact the American Legion at 748-6989.
– Arbuckle: A Veterans Day memorial ceremony will be at the Arbuckle Golf Club at 5918 Hillgate Road at 9 a.m.
– Colusa: A Veterans Day memorial ceremony will be at Veterans Memorial Park, on the corner of 10th and Market Streets at 1 p.m.
–Wheatland: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will honor veterans with a ceremony at 8 a.m, complimentary buffet service from 8 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., and special deals. Located at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.