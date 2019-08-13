TODAY
EVENTS
Dungeons & Dragons Adventure League 6 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Yuba Sutter Arts is to offering monthly D&D Adventure League events. Immerse themselves in the game’s collective storytelling and theater of the mind experience. For the lightly seasoned hero or a new wide-eyed adventure. New Dragon Masters and players are welcome. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Vendor Info Session, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Yuba County Government Center (Board Chambers) 915 8th Street, Marysville. Informal community briefing on the process for applying to provide goods and services to the property. Learn about the categories of vendors that are being sought, with an emphasis on local vendors. Email: karen.roush@hrhcsac.com. Web: hardrockhotels.com/sacramento.
CLUB MEETINGS
Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting,
7 a.m., Dancing Tomato Caffé, 990 N Walton Ave., Yuba City.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
The Yuba County Commission on Aging regular meeting, 10 a.m., Marysville Room, Yuba County Government Center, 915 8th Street, Marysville.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Fifth annual PAWS for a Cause Dinner, 5 p.m., The Plaza Room Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Call: 513-1934.
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
PERS Workshop, Unfunded Liability public discussion, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Email: tlocke@yubacity.net.
Stand as 1 Open Mic!, 6:30 p.m., Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas Street, Yuba City. An event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org
The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Cost: $20. Web: actingcompany.org. Call: 751-1100.