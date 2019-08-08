TODAY
EVENTS
Eighth annual Music in the Park Marysville series. Live music from 7 p.m-9 p.m., Deatsch Park, 3rd and D streets, Marysville. Cost: Free.
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Cost: $20. Web: actingcompany.org. Call: 751-1100.
Bill Abel, Gallery Reception and Sale,
5 p.m.- 7 p.m., The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E Street, Marysville. Call: 742-ARTS. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
Movie Night at the Museum, “Incredibles 2” (Rated PG), 5:30 p.m., 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Pre-registration is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult. (If by 10 a.m. the day prior to the event, less than seven children are registered, the event will be cancelled.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
One time performance with Artist Kiyomi Fukui, who will repetitively fold paper cranes as a gesture towards resolution for those in conflict, from noon-5 p.m., Painting and Sculpture Outpost, 414 4th Street, Marysville. Call: 730-6300. Email: paintingandsculptureoutpost.com.
Yuba City Moose Lodge school supply giveaway, 9 a.m.-noon, 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. School supplies will be given to any child age 4-13 years old. For more info, call 632-1460.
Frida Kahlo’s Garden Closing Celebration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Cost: Free. Final celebration of the exhibit Frida Kahlo’s Garden. The event will feature local businesses, food, vendors, dance and music performances and more. Web: suttercountymuseum.org. Call: 822-7141.
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market,
8 a.m.-noon, Town Square, Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors. Cost: Free. Facebook: Yuba City Certified Farmers Market. Call: 671-2003.
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Cost: $20. Web: actingcompany.org. Call: 751-1100.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company,
2 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Cost: $20. Web: actingcompany.org. Call: 751-1100.
Love Yuba Sutter Day. Cornerstone Church of Yuba City will clean and repair eight places in the Yuba-Sutter area and are seeking volunteers to help. Meet 8 a.m., 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. Call: 674-3087. Email: office@cornerstoneyc.com. Facebook: Cornerstone Church of Yuba City. Web: cornerstoneyc.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. Web: gamblersanonymous.org. Email: timseahawks@gmail.com. Call: 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUPS
Tri-County Parkinson’s Support Group meeting 1 p.m., 969 Plumas Street, Room 208, Yuba City. Attendees can share, ask questions about Parkinson’s or caregiving concerns.
CLUB MEETINGS
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 meeting 7 p.m., 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Call: 777-9057.
Live Oak Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.
Daughters of Leisure, DOL, luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Hawaiian Theme. Cost: $13. Call 329-2055.