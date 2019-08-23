TODAY
EVENTS
Night Moves and Creedence Classic Revival concert. Gates open at 5 p.m., shows starts at 7 p.m., Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Web: theeventatpeachtree.com. Call: 743-1897.
Yuba-Sutter Stand Down, Cotton Rosser Pavillion, Riverfront Park, 1010 Bizz Johnson Drive, Marysville, 9 a.m., gates open to veterans; 12:30 p.m., gates close - services available until 2 p.m. The Stand Down 20th anniversary Celebration takes place at 2 p.m. and will include a roast pig and all the trimmings. Web: yubasutterveteransstanddown.org. Call: 749-1036.
Idle Fret concert, 7:30 p.m., 630 E Street, Marysville. Cost: $5-$10. Call: 742-2787, Web: yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Yuba City Steps, Traditions and Concepts Al-Anon meeting, noon–1 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C in new building. Call: 334-6734.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Tyler Rich and Temecula Road concert. Gates open at 5 p.m., shows starts at 7 p.m., Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Web: theeventatpeachtree.com. Call: 743-1897.
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market,
8 a.m.-noon, Town Square, Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors. Cost: Free. Facebook: Yuba City Certified Farmers Market. Call: 671-2003.
Harvest & Tasting: Sutter-Yuba Master Gardeners Workshop,10 a.m.– 11:30 a.m., Artisan Community Garden, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Free community workshop sponsored by the Sutter-Yuba Master Gardener Cooperative Extension. Experience the community garden surroundings while learning about harvesting summer crops. Fruits and vegetable including tomatoes, peppers, squash and melons will be available to taste. Facebook: Artisan Community Garden. Email: artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
The “Bash for Bev” benefit concert, car showcase, dinner and ice cream social will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at located at 1303 10th St., starting at 2:30 p.m. Live music will begin at 3 p.m. with local favorites Nate Smith, Madison Hudson, Kaylee Starr and Township hitting the stage at the Colusa Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion. General Admission tickets cost $45 and can be purchased at various locations around Colusa including Hoblit Motors, the Colusa Fair Office, CCI Insurance or online at www.bashforbev.com. Proceeds from the event will be schools and educational programs within Colusa County. For more information, contact Jason English at 218-7441, email jenglish@hoblit.com or visit www.bashforbev.com.
Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. will host the annual California State Butte Sink Regional Calling Contest at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets. The event will feature seminars, vendors, food and multiple calling competitions, some of which will qualify callers to compete at the World Championship in November. Participating callers need to register the day of the event, with competition entry fees ranging from free to $50. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. and admission for the public is free. For more information, contact Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. at 458-4868.