SUNDAY
EVENTS
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company,
2 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Cost: $20. Web: actingcompany.org. Call: 751-1100.
3rd Sunday - JAZZ JAM, 2 p.m., Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Call: 742-ARTS. Web: yubasutterarts.org. Musicians looking for a place to jam with other like-minded players are invited to participate in they program that open to all instruments. Participants need to read notes and know major scales.
Olivehurst Linda Little League Majors Girls Softball San Bernardino Homecoming Parade, 3 p.m., starts at Rite Aid, 5075 Olivehurst Ave., Olivehurst, ends at Yuba Gardens School, 1964 11th Ave., Olivehurst. Award ceremony to follow parade.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. Web: gamblersanonymous.org. Email: timseahawks@gmail.com. Call: 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.
MONDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
Live Oak Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.