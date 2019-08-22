TODAY
EVENTS
Ninth Annual Dance With Our Stars, a benefit for the Rideout Foundation, 7 p.m., Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 California 45, Colusa. Cost: $50. Call: 751-4070. More info: adventisthealth.org/rideout/giving/events/dance-with-our-stars.
Pool and Piano with Jeff Poppinga concert. Gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m., Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Web: theeventatpeachtree.com. Call: 743-1897.
Yuba-Sutter Stand Down, Cotton Rosser Pavillion, Riverfront Park, 1010 Bizz Johnson Drive, Marysville, 9 a.m., gates open to veterans; 4 p.m., gates close - services available until 5 p.m. Web: yubasutterveteransstanddown.org. Call: 749-1036.
Tom Galvin, songwriter, musician and poet, facilitates this program for songwriters or those who would like to explore the craft. Share, give feedback and support the many ways an idea, emotion, memory, or anything can be transformed into a song. From 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. 624 E Street, Marysville. Cost: Free. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-
8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of CaliforniaMall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet atnoon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org
The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission meeting, 3:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m., Yuba County Government Center, Wheatland Room, 915 8th Street, Marysville.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Night Moves and Creedence Classic Revival concert. Gates open at 5 p.m., shows starts at 7 p.m., Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Web: theeventatpeachtree.com. Call: 743-1897.
Yuba-Sutter Stand Down, Cotton Rosser Pavillion, Riverfront Park, 1010 Bizz Johnson Drive, Marysville, 9 a.m., gates open to veterans; 12:30 p.m., gates close - services available until 2 p.m. The Stand Down 20th anniversary Celebration takes place at 2 p.m. and will include a roast pig and all the trimmings. Web: yubasutterveteransstanddown.org. Call: 749-1036.
Idle Fret concert, 7:30 p.m., 630 E Street, Marysville. Cost: $5-$10. Call: 742-2787, Web: yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Yuba City Steps, Traditions and Concepts Al-Anon meeting, noon–1 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C in new building. Call: 334-6734.