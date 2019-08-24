TODAY
EVENTS
Tyler Rich and Temecula Road concert. Gates open at 5 p.m., shows starts at 7 p.m., Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Web: theeventatpeachtree.com. Call: 743-1897.
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market,
8 a.m.-noon, Town Square, Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors. Cost: Free. Facebook: Yuba City Certified Farmers Market. Call: 671-2003.
Harvest & Tasting: Sutter-Yuba Master Gardeners Workshop,10 a.m.– 11:30 a.m., Artisan Community Garden, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Free community workshop sponsored by the Sutter-Yuba Master Gardener Cooperative Extension. Experience the community garden surroundings while learning about harvesting summer crops. Fruits and vegetable including tomatoes, peppers, squash and melons will be available to taste. Facebook: Artisan Community Garden. Email: artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
The “Bash for Bev” benefit concert, car showcase, dinner and ice cream social will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at located at 1303 10th St., starting at 2:30 p.m. Live music will begin at 3 p.m. with local favorites Nate Smith, Madison Hudson, Kaylee Starr and Township hitting the stage at the Colusa Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion.
General Admission tickets cost $45 and can be purchased at various locations around Colusa including Hoblit Motors, the Colusa Fair Office, CCI Insurance or online at www.bashforbev.com.
Proceeds from the event will be schools and educational programs within Colusa County. For more information, contact Jason English at 218-7441, email jenglish@hoblit.com or visit www.bashforbev.com.
Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. will host the annual California State Butte Sink Regional Calling Contest at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets.
The event will feature seminars, vendors, food and multiple calling competitions, some of which will qualify callers to compete at the World Championship in November. Participating callers need to register the day of the event, with competition entry fees ranging from free to $50. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. and admission for the public is free. For more information, contact Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. at 458-4868.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. will host the annual California State Butte Sink Regional Calling Contest at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets.
The event will feature seminars, vendors, food and multiple calling competitions, some of which will qualify callers to compete at the World Championship in November. Participating callers need to register the day of the event, with competition entry fees ranging from free to $50.
The competition begins at 10 a.m. and admission for the public is free. For more information, contact Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. at 458-4868.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. Web: gamblersanonymous.org. Email: timseahawks@gmail.com. Call: 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.
MONDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
Live Oak Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.
Native Daughters of the Golden West Parlor 226 will host a meeting at 7 p.m. at 7393 Lyon Street, Sutter. For more information call 713-7311.
TUESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh in’s and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services. 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
“Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
Toastmasters International - Mission Staters Club meeting noon at the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, 1558 Starr Drive, Yuba City. Call: 570-7681 Web: toastmasters.org.