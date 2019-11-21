TODAY
EVENTS
Safe disposal of expired or unused medication will happen from 9-11 a.m. at the Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This is facilitated by the Yuba City Police Department. For more information, call 822-4608.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” will start at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org.
COMMUNITY MEETING
“Take off pounds Sensibly” (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information call 755-0330 or 674-1159.