TODAY
EVENTS
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-
8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
Concerts in the Park with the Latin Touch Band, 7 p.m.–9 p.m., Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City.
Courtyard Concert – Galvin & Miller, 5:30 p.m., The Courtyard at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E Street, Marysville. Hosted by singer/songwriter, Tom Galvin, local musicians will be an ongoing part of this program. The music will include rock music covers, selections from the folk music repertoire and even some original music. yubasutterarts.org.
Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox game, 7 p.m., Colusa Casino Stadium, 14th and B Streets, Marysville. Web: goldsox.com. Email: team@goldsox.com. Call: 741-3600.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org
The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board meeting, 5 p.m., Valley Oak Conference Room, Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health, 1965 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City. Call: 822-7200.