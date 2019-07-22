TODAY
CLUB MEETING
Live Oak Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Widowed Persons Association - Breakfast, 9 a.m. Breakfast at IHOP, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Call: 674-7045.
TUESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh in’s and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services. 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
“Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
Toastmasters International - Mission Staters Club meeting noon at the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, 1558 Starr Drive, Yuba City. Call: 570-7681 Web: toastmasters.org.
Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting 3 p.m. at Sutter County Hall of Records, 466 Second Street, Yuba City.
Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville.
Yuba County Community Services Commission meeting, 3 p.m., Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Friends For Survival, a support group for people who have lost a loved one to suicide, 6:30 p.m., 715 King Ave. (off Clark Ave.), Yuba City. Call: 454-7687. Email: ffs.ysc@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Senior Center Open House, 5:30 p.m.-
7:30 p.m., 777 Ainsley Ave, Open to the public. For more information contact Jessica at 822-4608.
CLUB MEETINGS
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Embracing Codependency and Self-Care meeting to build stronger and healthier relationships, noon-1 p.m., Career Preparatory Charter School, 1104 E Street, Marysville. Call/text: 701-8961.