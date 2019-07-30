TODAY
POLITICAL EVENTS
Democratic Primary Debate Watch Party. Join local Democrats and left-leaning independents looking at the candidates and their policies in the second round of the Democratic presidential primary debates. DaGrossa residence, 757 Jay Street, Colusa. Doors open 4:30 p.m., debates start 5 p.m.
CLUB MEETINGS
Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., Dancing Tomato Caffé, 990 N Walton Ave., Yuba City.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Embracing Codependency and Self-Care meeting to build stronger and healthier relationships, noon-1 p.m., Career Preparatory Charter School, 1104 E Street, Marysville. Call/text: 701-8961.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Yuba Sutter Fair - Opening Day, noon-11 p.m., Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Grandstand Arena event: Malicious Monster Truck Tour & Quad Wars, 6:30 p.m. Web: ysfair.com. Call: 674-1280.
First Thursday Night 5 p.m-9 p.m. on Plumas Street, Yuba City. The Yuba City Downtown Business Association event offers live music, art, shopping, farmers market and more. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620.
Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s Celebration of Service and Awards Breakfast, 8 a.m. at the Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program starts at 8 a.m. Cost: $20. Call: 743-1847. Email: terry@yscunitedway.org.
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-
8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
Stand as 1 Open Mic!, 6:30 p.m., Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. An event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
Artist Reception with Jonathan Beth and Vance Balter, 5-p.m.-7 p.m., The Theater Art Gallery, 756 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Beth’s photography and Balter’s wood sculptures will be exhibited along with gallery resident artists, Rosalynd Bliss, D.Ellen Day, Luisa Leger, Paul Spoto and Janet Todd. The exhibit continues through August 31. Cost: free admission.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org
The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Yuba Sutter Fair - Kid’s Day, noon-midnight, Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Grandstand Arena event: Premier Truck & Tractor Pulls, 6:30 p.m. Web: ysfair.com. Call: 674-1280.
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Cost: $20. Web: actingcompany.org. Call: 751-1100.
Artisan Community Garden Fun Friday - children of all ages are welcome, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facebook: Artisan Community Garden. artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Yuba City Police First Fridays, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. Call: 822-4608.