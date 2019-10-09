TODAY
EVENTS
Ninth annual Taste of Yuba-Sutter,
5:30 p.m.-9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds. Web: yubasutterchamber.com. Call: 743-6501.
25th annual Great Performances, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. The annual variety show showcases the talents of behavioral health consumers, staff and community members. Proceeds benefit Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health. Cost: $5.
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-
8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org
The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at The Refuge Restaurant & Lounge, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Behavioral Health Advisory Board meeting, 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health, 1965 Uve Oak Blvd, Yuba City.
Marysville City Council special meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 526 C Street, Marysville.