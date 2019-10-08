TODAY
EVENTS
Buddy Hyatt concert, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. Yuba City native Buddy Hyatt, who is a former member of the 80s rock group, TOTO, has worked with Nashville artists such as George Jones, Randy Travis, Tanya Tucker and newer artists. Cost: Free.
Dungeons & Dragons Adventure League 6 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Yuba Sutter Arts is to offering monthly D&D Adventure League events. Immerse themselves in the game’s collective storytelling and theater of the mind experience.
For the lightly seasoned hero or a new wide-eyed adventure. New Dragon Masters and players are welcome. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org
CLUB MEETINGS
Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., IHOP Restaurant, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Wheatland Union High School District meeting, 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, Wheatland Union High School, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
Sutter County Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City.
Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 meeting, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1138 4th Street, Meridian.