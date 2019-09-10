TODAY
EVENTS
Twin Cities Cattle Drive, 5:30 p.m. Watch cowboys and cowgirls perform the historic cattle drive through Yuba City and into Marysville.
The drive will start at Franklin Avenue and Plumas Boulevard in Yuba City and travel north to Bridge Street.
It will continue east on Bridge Street over the 5th Street Bridge to D Street in Marysville where it will turn south, then turn west on First Street and finish at the Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park. See longhorn steer being herded by cowboys on horse back like they did in the old Western days along with wagons, rodeo queens and more. Web: marysvillestampede.com.
Ceremony of Remembrance for 9/11,
9 a.m., Washington Square park, 10th and E streets, Marysville. Organized by the Sutter Buttes Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society. Email: Sutter.buttes.fools@hotmail.com. Call: 632-5656.
Dungeons & Dragons Adventure League 6 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Yuba Sutter Arts is to offering monthly D&D Adventure League events. Immerse themselves in the game’s collective storytelling and theater of the mind experience. For the lightly seasoned hero or a new wide-eyed adventure. New Dragon Masters and players are welcome. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org
CLUB MEETINGS
Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., IHOP Restaurant, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Marysville Stampede Kick Off Party,
5:30 p.m., Geweke Ford, 871 E. Onstott Road, Yuba City. Geweke Ford is the official truck sponsor of this year’s Marysville Stampede. This is also a Business After Hours event hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and will kick off the 86th annual Marysville Stampede. Web: marysvillestampede.com.
Sutter County One Stop Fall Job Fair,
10 a.m.–noon, Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City.
People are encouraged to create a Caljobs account at caljobs.ca.gov and register for the event prior to attending. Cost: Free. Call: 822-5120.
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-
8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.