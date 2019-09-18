TODAY
EVENTS
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City.
Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
PERS Workshop, Unfunded Liability public discussion, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Yuba City Hall Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Email: tlocke@yubacity.net.
Stand as 1 Open Mic!, 6:30 p.m., Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas Street, Yuba City.
An event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations.
Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org
The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Tri-County Diversity Film Series double feature viewing of “Bullied” (Rated NR) and “Trevor” (Rated NR), 6 p.m.–9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E Street, Marysville. Suggested donation: $5. Call: 763-2116.
“Annie” at The Acting Company,
7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. Facebook: The Acting Company.
The Creative Writing Department of the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts presents “Starflight 2019”, a production of one-act plays written, directed, produced and performed by MCAA students. 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21, Marysville High School, South Auditorium, 12 18th Street, Marysville. Each nights performance includes two plays: “This Side of the West”, written and directed by Gwyn Mauk and “Strawberry Milk” written and directed by Amelia Villagomez. Cost: $5. Call: 749-6155.
SUPPORT GROUPS
The Yuba Sutter Diabetes Type 1 Support Group bi-monthly support group meeting, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 990 Klamath Lane, Suite 1, Yuba City. Call: 763-4171.
Yuba City Steps, Traditions and Concepts Al-Anon meeting, noon–1 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C in new building. Call: 334-6734.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
“Annie” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. Facebook: The Acting Company.
Eighth annual Harvest the Arts party put on by Yuba Sutter Arts, 6 p.m.-10 p.m, Saturday, Sept. 21 at the historic J. Heier Farms, 4880 E. Butte Road, Live Oak. Harvest the Arts brings together local farmers, artists, restaurants, musicians, wineries and the entire community to help raise funds for arts programs throughout Yuba and Sutter Counties. More than 25 visual artists will be on hand to show off their latest work. Cost: $35. Call: 742-2787. Email: abbie@yubasutterarts.org.
Live Oak Lions Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Live Oak Memorial Park, Pennington Rd Live Oak. Facebook: Live Oak Lions Club. Email: liveoaklionsfestival@gmail.com. Call: 682-3233.
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market,
8 a.m.-noon, Town Square, Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors. Cost: Free. Facebook: Yuba City Certified Farmers Market. Call: 671-2003.