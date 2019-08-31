TODAY
EVENTS
Brownsville Blues Festival, noon-dusk, Brownsville Amphitheater, 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville. Artists include: Willie G, Tia Carroll, Andy Santana, Johnny Tsunami And The Hurricanes and Volker Strifler. Cost: $20. Call: 675-0195.
Old Fashion Picnic, presented by the Mary Aaron Museum and Focus on Marysville, noon-4 p.m., Ellis Lake at the Gazebo on Henry Delamere Island, Marysville. Potato sack races, cake walk, cotton candy, hot dogs, watermelon, music, entertainment and history. Cost: $10. Buy tickets at My Boutique and Digs in Marysville or at the event. Call: 740-2418.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. Web: gamblersanonymous.org. Email: timseahawks@gmail.com. Call: 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.
LABOR DAY
EVENTS
30th annual Nicolaus Labor Day Parade, 10 a.m., St. Bonifcae Parish Hall, Marcum Road, Nicolaus. Pancake breakfast: 7 a.m., Live music, horseshoe tournament, children’s area, craft booths, food and more. Parade and float entry info, call: 916-997-1810 or email: samantharae27@gmail.com. To donate raffle and silent auction items, call: 632-7112. For vendor booths, call 916-502-3021 or email: jake_stephwills@yahoo.com. General email: nicolausldp@gmail.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Live Oak Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Yuba Sutter Master Chorale rehearsals begin, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. Rehearsals are weekly on Tuesdays and are in preparation for the Winter Concert on Dec. 14 and 15. Web: ysmasterchorale.org. Facebook: Yuba Sutter Master Chorale.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh in’s and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services. 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 645-7975 or 742-7013. “Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
Toastmasters International – Mission Staters Club meeting noon at the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, 1558 Starr Drive, Yuba City. Call: 570-7681 Web: toastmasters.org.
Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Marysville City Council will meet at
6 p.m. at the Marysville City Hall, 526 C Street, Marysville.
Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.