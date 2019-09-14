TODAY
EVENTS
86th Annual Marysville Stampede, gates open at 1:30 p.m., show starts at
3:30 p.m., Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville. This is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day. Attendees who show support for breast cancer awareness and wear pink to the rodeo will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a pair of Justin Boots or other great prizes. The event schedule will be the same as Saturday’s rodeo. Web: marysvillestampede.com.
A free patriotic performance by The Band of the Golden West, Travis Brass, 2 p.m., Yuba College Theatre, Yuba College, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville.
Mexican Independence Festival, noon-
9 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Free rodeo and Festival with music, food, bands, mariachis and more. Call:755-9997.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. Web: gamblersanonymous.org. Email: timseahawks@gmail.com. Call: 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.